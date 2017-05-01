Joan Baez protested for free speech a...

Joan Baez protested for free speech at Berkeley in 1964 - now she's standing up for Ann Coulter

"Let the Ann Coulters of the world have their say," the 76-year-old musician wrote. "Trying to stop Ann Coulter or Milo Yiannopoulos from speaking or any group from marching will not stop the advance of fascism, but rather might strengthen it."

