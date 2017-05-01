Joan Baez protested for free speech at Berkeley in 1964 - now she's standing up for Ann Coulter
"Let the Ann Coulters of the world have their say," the 76-year-old musician wrote. "Trying to stop Ann Coulter or Milo Yiannopoulos from speaking or any group from marching will not stop the advance of fascism, but rather might strengthen it."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|8 min
|Brittle Fingers
|17,482
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Mexico
|20,991
|UC Berkeley Named 'America's Best Value College...
|Sun
|Trump 2020
|2
|White supremacist caught on video sucker-punchi...
|Sun
|islamophobe
|7
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Sun
|nanoanomaly
|195
|Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano...
|Apr 29
|Realist
|7
|College students
|Apr 28
|Well Well
|5
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC