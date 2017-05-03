Japanese-Americans make pilgrimage to Utah internment camp site
A group of Japanese-American seniors returned to First Congregational Church this past week after a sometimes painful pilgrimage into the past. They traveled to the high, windswept central Utah desert, where they had spent part of their childhood years, uprooted, along with their families, from their East Bay homes and businesses.
