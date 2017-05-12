Is it time for a Berkeley Free Speech Festival?
With all the hoohah going on in DC this week, the hoohah over Berkeley losing its brand as the free speech capital of the universe is no longer on the local front pages. But it's alive and well in the hinterlands, viz an AP story which ran this week, at least in Santa Fe : Free speech could be threatened at colleges .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkeley Daily Planet.
Add your comments below
