Is it time for a Berkeley Free Speech...

Is it time for a Berkeley Free Speech Festival?

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Berkeley Daily Planet

With all the hoohah going on in DC this week, the hoohah over Berkeley losing its brand as the free speech capital of the universe is no longer on the local front pages. But it's alive and well in the hinterlands, viz an AP story which ran this week, at least in Santa Fe : Free speech could be threatened at colleges .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkeley Daily Planet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... 3 hr Solarman 1
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) 4 hr Jaimie 59
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Thu Fitus T Bluster 21,022
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... May 10 tina anne 6
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 10 Fair Balanced 17,494
A couple of people walked up to me May 9 Discussion 2
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) May 6 Ronald 192
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,017 • Total comments across all topics: 280,987,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC