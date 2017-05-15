Huge cyberattack ebbs as investigator...

Huge cyberattack ebbs as investigators work to find culprits

The global cyberattack that took computer files hostage appeared to slow on Monday as authorities worked to catch the extortionists behind it - a difficult task that involves searching for digital clues and following the money. Among their findings so far: The first suggestions of a possible link between the "ransomware" known as WannaCry and hackers linked to North Korea.

