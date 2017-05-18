How Visual Effects Master Phil Tippett Builds Stop-Motion Masterpieces by Hand

The Great Big Story series Human Condition visited with Berkeley, California movie director and visual effects master Phil Tippett , who specializes in creature design and stop-motion animation, to learn more about how he builds stop-motion masterpieces by hand and how he has been working for 30 years creating an incredibly detailed film called Mad God . Phil is currently raising funds on Kickstarter for part 3 of his hand-crafted Mad God animation.

