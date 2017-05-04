How Berkeley Birthed the Right
In December 1964, a Silver Age of American liberalism, to rival the Golden Age of FDR and the New Deal, seemed to be upon us. Barry Goldwater had been crushed in a 44-state landslide and the GOP reduced to half the size of the Democratic Party, with but 140 seats in the House and 32 in the Senate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|3 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,487
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|10 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,995
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|Wed
|Solarman
|5
|Leonard Pitts Jr.: Ann Coulter was right
|May 2
|Louis Escuela
|1
|UC Berkeley Named 'America's Best Value College...
|May 2
|Build the wall
|3
|White supremacist caught on video sucker-punchi...
|Apr 30
|islamophobe
|7
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC