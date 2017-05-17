Hear Rancid Honor Berkeley Activism o...

Hear Rancid Honor Berkeley Activism on Electrifying 'Telegraph Avenue'

Rancid recall the Free Speech Movement and Vietnam War protests that gripped their hometown of Berkeley on their new song, "Telegraph Avenue." Rancid honor the rebellious spirit of their hometown, Berkeley, California, on their new track, "Telegraph Avenue."

