Happy Bike to Work Day in Oakland and Berkeley
Bike to Work Day organizers counted over 20,000 people biking to work today in East Bay cities, an increase of thirty percent over the last five years. Streetsblog SF has some coverage of events in San Francisco , and we also took in some of the fun in Berkeley and Oakland, as seen in the photos below.
