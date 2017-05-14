Grandchild of Nazis becomes friend of...

Grandchild of Nazis becomes friend of elderly Holocaust survivor

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Nazi killers slaughtered Ben Stern's parents and eight of his siblings, sent him to nine extermination camps and forced him on two death marches. Today the 95-year-old Holocaust survivor lives in Berkeley, Calif., with an unlikely roommate - Lea Heitfeld, 31, a Jewish Studies major who grew up in Germany and whose grandparents were Nazis, the Times of Israel reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2012 november enoch 11 hr chris rock 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr NLDM 21,025
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... Sat Solarman 1
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) Sat Jaimie 59
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... May 10 tina anne 6
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 10 Fair Balanced 17,494
A couple of people walked up to me May 9 Discussion 2
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,877 • Total comments across all topics: 281,020,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC