Grandchild of Nazis becomes friend of elderly Holocaust survivor
Nazi killers slaughtered Ben Stern's parents and eight of his siblings, sent him to nine extermination camps and forced him on two death marches. Today the 95-year-old Holocaust survivor lives in Berkeley, Calif., with an unlikely roommate - Lea Heitfeld, 31, a Jewish Studies major who grew up in Germany and whose grandparents were Nazis, the Times of Israel reports.
