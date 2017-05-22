Governor Brown Appoints Two to Shasta...

Governor Brown Appoints Two to Shasta County Superior Court

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Holtville Tribune

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Daryl E. Kennedy and Adam B. Ryan to judgeships in the Shasta County Superior Court. Kennedy, 59, of Redding, has served as a commissioner at the Shasta County Superior Court since 2013, where he was general counsel from 2001 to 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Holtville Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr bayonne nj 21,037
antifa 20 hr Free speech advoc... 1
News Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd 21 hr shoot first 5
News Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday Sun get it bob 1
wmp May 18 Nancy 1
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) May 15 inbred Genius 61
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... May 13 Solarman 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,142 • Total comments across all topics: 281,222,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC