Former professor is arrested in beatings at Berkeley rally
Authorities say a former San Francisco Bay Area junior college professor has been arrested for allegedly beating three people during violent clashes between supporters and detractors of President Trump last month. Berkeley Police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Dominican 17
|21,055
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|16 hr
|Sweet J
|17,496
|antifa
|22 hr
|black kid joe
|2
|Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Chol
|3
|Courts unifying computer systems (May '06)
|Tue
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|May 22
|shoot first
|5
|Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday
|May 21
|get it bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC