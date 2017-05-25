Former professor arrested in beatings at California rally
In this April 15, 2017 file photo, anti President Donald Trump protesters clash with Trump supporters during competing demonstrations at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park in Berkeley, Calif. Authorities say a former San Francisco Bay Area junior college professor has been arrested for allegedly beating three people during violent clashes between supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|3 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,497
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|Dominican 17
|21,055
|antifa
|Thu
|black kid joe
|2
|Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Chol
|3
|Courts unifying computer systems (May '06)
|May 23
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|May 22
|shoot first
|5
|Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday
|May 21
|get it bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC