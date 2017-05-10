First Amendment backers see free speech fading at colleges
Speeches by controversial figures have been derailed at the University of California, Berkeley, and several other schools. That has led some experts to declare a free speech crisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|Wed
|tina anne
|6
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Fair Balanced
|17,494
|A couple of people walked up to me
|May 9
|Discussion
|2
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|May 9
|Fit2Serve
|57
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|May 6
|Ronald
|192
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC