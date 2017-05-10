First Amendment backers see free spee...

First Amendment backers see free speech fading at colleges

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KCRG

Speeches by controversial figures have been derailed at the University of California, Berkeley, and several other schools. That has led some experts to declare a free speech crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,022
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... Wed tina anne 6
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Wed Fair Balanced 17,494
A couple of people walked up to me May 9 Discussion 2
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) May 9 Fit2Serve 57
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) May 6 Ronald 192
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) May 4 Earth Whisperer 196
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,653 • Total comments across all topics: 280,944,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC