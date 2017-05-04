Families of dead in 2015 Berkeley bal...

Families of dead in 2015 Berkeley balcony collapse settle lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: San Francisco Chronicle

A crew works on the remaining wood of an apartment building balcony that collapsed, top, and one that was removed, below, in Berkeley, Calif., Thursday, June 18, 2015. A balcony broke loose from an apartment building during a 21st birthday party, killing several and seriously injuring several others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) 7 hr Ronald 192
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 23 hr XVE 17,489
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Thu Earth Whisperer 196
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 3 Fitus T Bluster 20,995
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... May 3 Solarman 5
News Leonard Pitts Jr.: Ann Coulter was right May 2 Louis Escuela 1
News UC Berkeley Named 'America's Best Value College... May 2 Build the wall 3
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,573 • Total comments across all topics: 280,817,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC