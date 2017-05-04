Families of dead in 2015 Berkeley balcony collapse settle lawsuit
A crew works on the remaining wood of an apartment building balcony that collapsed, top, and one that was removed, below, in Berkeley, Calif., Thursday, June 18, 2015. A balcony broke loose from an apartment building during a 21st birthday party, killing several and seriously injuring several others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|7 hr
|Ronald
|192
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|23 hr
|XVE
|17,489
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Thu
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,995
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|May 3
|Solarman
|5
|Leonard Pitts Jr.: Ann Coulter was right
|May 2
|Louis Escuela
|1
|UC Berkeley Named 'America's Best Value College...
|May 2
|Build the wall
|3
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC