Familiar name added to embattled Berkeley library board

The City Council, after a sometimes angry debate, appointed longtime veteran of Berkeley politics John Selawsky to the Board of Library Trustees, bucking a tradition that called for that body to nominate members subject to council ratification. In doing so, the council rejected the candidate recommended by BOLT: Elizabeth "Libby" Hadzima Perkins, an attorney who graduated from UC Berkeley's Boalt Hall law school in 2015 and is a former board member of the advocacy organization Girls Inc., according to a staff report.

