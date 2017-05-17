Familiar name added to embattled Berkeley library board
The City Council, after a sometimes angry debate, appointed longtime veteran of Berkeley politics John Selawsky to the Board of Library Trustees, bucking a tradition that called for that body to nominate members subject to council ratification. In doing so, the council rejected the candidate recommended by BOLT: Elizabeth "Libby" Hadzima Perkins, an attorney who graduated from UC Berkeley's Boalt Hall law school in 2015 and is a former board member of the advocacy organization Girls Inc., according to a staff report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,031
|wmp
|5 hr
|Nancy
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Voyeur
|17,495
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools)
|Tue
|RealEstate
|1
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool...
|Tue
|doug
|1
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|May 15
|inbred Genius
|61
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC