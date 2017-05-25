Exclusive - Adam Carolla and Dennis Prager Talk Smashing the...

Dennis Prager believes it could take decades to undo the damage done to American universities by the institutional left, if it can ever be undone at all - but that doesn't mean he won't pitch in on the effort. The nationally syndicated radio host has partnered with comedian and podcaster Adam Carolla on a new film, No Safe Spaces , that will explore and then pick apart the culture of political correctness - and the left's suppression of differing viewpoints and open debate - that has metastasized on college campuses throughout the country.

