Emails show Berkeley city official called pro-Coulter demonstrators her 'army of groupies'

Amid disputes over Ann Coulter's scheduled lecture at the University of California, Berkeley, one city official involved in managing the controversy derisively referred to Coulter's supporters as an "army of groupies", according to documents obtained by the Washington Examiner . In an email sent to local ally Jiro Arase-Barham on what was supposed to be the eve of Coulter's lecture, Jacquelyn McCormick, a senior adviser to Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin, previewed the "crazy day" she anticipated ahead of the demonstrations planned for April 27: "While Ann Coulter has 'canceled'," McCormick wrote, "her army of groupies is still planning on attending - as are their counterparts."

