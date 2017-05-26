El Cerrito Journal briefs: Memorial Day observance Saturday at Sunset View; Free history walking ...
Luke Thilmony, 11, of Boy Scout Troop 24, salutes after placing an American flag at the grave of a veteran at the Sunset View Cemetery in El Cerrito, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2014. Sponsored by the El Cerrito Lions Club, some 1,500 flags were placed by members of the Girl Scouts, Cub and Boy Scouts and others.
