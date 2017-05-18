Edison High student who drowned was a...

Edison High student who drowned was a what you would want your kid to be likea

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Neng Thao was remembered Sunday as a student and scholar who was "exactly what you would want your kid to be like." Thao, a senior at Edison High School, was at the San Joaquin River in northwest Fresno with his family, celebrating an older brother's graduation from Fresno State, when he went under the water about 4 p.m. Rescue crews recovered his body about two hours later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd 7 hr Member 4
News Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday 7 hr get it bob 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Ebby Steppach 21,036
wmp May 18 Nancy 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 17 Voyeur 17,495
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools) May 16 RealEstate 1
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool... May 16 doug 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,454 • Total comments across all topics: 281,190,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC