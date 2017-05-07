DJ Khaled gives Berkeley grads a crash course in winning
In this Sunday, May 7, 2017 file photo, DJ Khaled arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. A group of future number-crunchers had their commencement crashed by DJ Khaled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Adam
|21,032
|wmp
|Thu
|Nancy
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Voyeur
|17,495
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools)
|Tue
|RealEstate
|1
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool...
|Tue
|doug
|1
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|May 15
|inbred Genius
|61
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC