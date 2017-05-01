Cracked iPhone screen help guide: How five repair options stack up

There are tons of repair options out there for fixing a cracked screen and ABC News' Good Morning America teamed up with the technology gadget website, The Wirecutter, to see how some stacked up. 1. Do-it-yourself kit 2. Manufacturer repair 3. Local repair/"mom and pop" shop 4. Mobile repair service that comes to you 5. Mall kiosk ABC's Becky Worley had five iPhone 6s with cracked screens and brought one to each repair option without disclosing that she was a reporter from ABC News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.