Coulter says Berkeley speech is "canceled' but implies visit"

'In the meantime we discovered that the University of California Police Department at Berkeley has an official "stand-down" policy for any situation that develops on campus as long as the situation doesn't involve the imminent loss of life, allowing the leftist thugs who have terrorized Berkeley's campus to do so without effect'. In a cramped room full of reporters and cameras on Wednesday, a spokesman for the university and a campus-police captain reiterated that the institution's insistence on May 2 was a matter of logistics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.