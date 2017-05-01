Coulter clash at UC Berkeley costly for law enforcment
Berkeley officials said their handling of protests over Ann Coulter's canceled appearance was a success, thanks to a massive police presence. Hundreds of Coulter's supporters gathered in a downtown park Thursday after the University of California, Berkeley, stopped a speech by the conservative commentator.
