Coulter clash at UC Berkeley costly for law enforcment

13 hrs ago

Berkeley officials said their handling of protests over Ann Coulter's canceled appearance was a success, thanks to a massive police presence. Hundreds of Coulter's supporters gathered in a downtown park Thursday after the University of California, Berkeley, stopped a speech by the conservative commentator.

