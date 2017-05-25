Childrena s author explores pain of ALS in graphic novel for grown-ups
Children's author and illustrator Marissa Moss shows original drawings from her latest book "Last Things: A Graphic Memoir of Loss and Love," at her home in Berkeley, Calif., on Thursday, May 4, 2017. The book recounts her family's struggle as her husband Harvey Stahl slowly died from amyotrophic laterals sclerosis .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|2 hr
|Sweet J
|17,496
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,046
|antifa
|9 hr
|black kid joe
|2
|Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|16 hr
|Chol
|3
|Courts unifying computer systems (May '06)
|Tue
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|May 22
|shoot first
|5
|Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday
|May 21
|get it bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC