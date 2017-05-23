Chez Panisse Chef Cal Peternell to De...

Chez Panisse Chef Cal Peternell to Depart After 22 Years

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Eater

Chef Cal Peternell will leave Chez Panisse after 22 years in the kitchen on July 5. It's the end of an era of over two decades in one of the Bay Area's most iconic restaurants, serving California-infused tasting menus in its homey Berkeley dining room. Peternell told Inside Scoop that he plans to continue his culinary journey, but wanted to leave Chez Panisse while he was still loving it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Courts unifying computer systems (May '06) 2 hr Your Service Prov... 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 hr bayonne nj 21,037
antifa Mon Free speech advoc... 1
News Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd Mon shoot first 5
News Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday Sun get it bob 1
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) May 15 inbred Genius 61
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... May 13 Solarman 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,905 • Total comments across all topics: 281,232,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC