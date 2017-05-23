Chez Panisse Chef Cal Peternell to Depart After 22 Years
Chef Cal Peternell will leave Chez Panisse after 22 years in the kitchen on July 5. It's the end of an era of over two decades in one of the Bay Area's most iconic restaurants, serving California-infused tasting menus in its homey Berkeley dining room. Peternell told Inside Scoop that he plans to continue his culinary journey, but wanted to leave Chez Panisse while he was still loving it.
