Campus free speech gets a needed defense

Ashton Whitty, left, 21, and Hailey Carlson, right, 24, University of California, Berkeley students, make their feelings known during a press conference held by the Berkeley College Republicans in Sproul Plaza on the Cal campus in Berkeley, Calif., on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. American universities ought to be bastions of free expression, but as we too often find out, many have become inhospitable toward those with unpopular ideas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.