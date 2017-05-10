California Prison Smuggling: Meth in ...

California Prison Smuggling: Meth in Soap, Heroin on Stamps

Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

The $15 million spent by California to thwart prison drug smuggling has generated mixed results, researchers found, as increasingly creative smugglers turned to tricks like concealing methamphetamine in a bar of soap or heroin under postage stamps. Drug use in the three prisons with the most intensive programs dropped by nearly a quarter after corrections officials increased their use of airport-style scanners, surveillance cameras, urine tests and drug-sniffing dogs three years ago.

