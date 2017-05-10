California AG Becerra urges grads to ...

California AG Becerra urges grads to fight for political change

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: San Francisco Chronicle

California Attorney General Javier Becerra speaks to graduating political science students at Cal on Sunday, May 14, 2017 in Berkeley, CA. California Attorney General Javier Becerra speaks to graduating political science students at Cal on Sunday, May 14, 2017 in Berkeley, CA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) 7 hr inbred Genius 61
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr actorvet 21,024
2012 november enoch Sun chris rock 1
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... Sat Solarman 1
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... May 10 tina anne 6
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 10 Fair Balanced 17,494
A couple of people walked up to me May 9 Discussion 2
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,145 • Total comments across all topics: 281,034,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC