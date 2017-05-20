Cal Bears get quarterback transfer fr...

Cal Bears get quarterback transfer from SEC

22 hrs ago

Cal and coach Justin Wilcox got a quarterback transfer Saturday from the Southeastern Conference. Cal might have scored its biggest recruiting coup thus far under new coach Justin Wilcox when quarterback Brandon McIlwain announced Saturday he was transferring to Berkeley from the University of South Carolina.

