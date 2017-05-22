Bringing the humanity and greatness o...

Bringing the humanity and greatness of Beethoven to life again

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

"Hershey Felder, Beethoven" is to close the 2016-17 season for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley. It is a newly revised work by Felder, whose show on Irving Berlin was a huge hit for TheatreWorks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd 16 hr Member 4
News Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday 16 hr get it bob 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Ebby Steppach 21,035
wmp May 18 Nancy 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 17 Voyeur 17,495
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools) May 16 RealEstate 1
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool... May 16 doug 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,094 • Total comments across all topics: 281,199,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC