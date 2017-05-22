Bringing the humanity and greatness of Beethoven to life again
"Hershey Felder, Beethoven" is to close the 2016-17 season for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley. It is a newly revised work by Felder, whose show on Irving Berlin was a huge hit for TheatreWorks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|16 hr
|Member
|4
|Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday
|16 hr
|get it bob
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Ebby Steppach
|21,035
|wmp
|May 18
|Nancy
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 17
|Voyeur
|17,495
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools)
|May 16
|RealEstate
|1
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool...
|May 16
|doug
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC