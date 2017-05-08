Brewers: Outsiders shouldn't tap 'Vermont' for beer names
Vermont brewers have a message for the rest of the industry: Don't go describing a brew as a Vermont beer if it's not from the Green Mountains. The Vermont Brewers Association is taking issue with out-of-state brewers using "Vermont" in the names and descriptions of their beer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Porterville Recorder.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|trumpz4ever
|21,016
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|11 hr
|Voyeur
|17,493
|A couple of people walked up to me
|16 hr
|Discussion
|2
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|16 hr
|Fit2Serve
|57
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|May 6
|Ronald
|192
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|May 3
|Solarman
|5
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC