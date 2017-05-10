Brewers: Outsiders shouldn't tap 'Ver...

Brewers: Outsiders shouldn't tap 'Vermont' for beer names

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Vermont brewers have a message for the rest of the industry: Don't go describing a brew as a Vermont beer if it's not from the Green Mountains. The Vermont Brewers Association is taking issue with out-of-state brewers using "Vermont" in the names and descriptions of their beer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 52 min Fitus T Bluster 21,017
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 1 hr Fair Balanced 17,494
A couple of people walked up to me 18 hr Discussion 2
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) 18 hr Fit2Serve 57
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) May 6 Ronald 192
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) May 4 Earth Whisperer 196
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... May 3 Solarman 5
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,187 • Total comments across all topics: 280,908,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC