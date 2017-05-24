Boy Scouts bring budding parklet to bloom over Berkeleya s upper Solano Avenue
Myles Halpern from the Berkeley's Boy Scout Troop 6, works on one of the trash boxes as part of a new parklet on Solano Avenue in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, May 13, 2017. The parklet is being built by the boys scouts under the direction of Eagle Scout candidate Emmet Hegarty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Justice For All
|21,042
|Courts unifying computer systems (May '06)
|Tue
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|antifa
|May 22
|Free speech advoc...
|1
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|May 22
|shoot first
|5
|Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday
|May 21
|get it bob
|1
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|May 15
|inbred Genius
|61
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC