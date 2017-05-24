Boy Scouts bring budding parklet to bloom over Berkeleya s upper Solano Avenue
The new parklet, near Zachary's Pizza and Pegasus Books, widens the sidewalk and provides a place to sit and observe. Myles Halpern from the Berkeley's Boy Scout Troop 6, works on one of the trash boxes as part of a new parklet on Solano Avenue in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Justice For All
|21,042
|Courts unifying computer systems (May '06)
|Tue
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|antifa
|May 22
|Free speech advoc...
|1
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|May 22
|shoot first
|5
|Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday
|May 21
|get it bob
|1
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|May 15
|inbred Genius
|61
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC