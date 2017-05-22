Bob Barr: Disgrace and irony at Bethu...

Bob Barr: Disgrace and irony at Bethune-Cookman

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Watching U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos stand at the podium during Bethune-Cookman University's commencement ceremony last week, struggling to deliver her remarks over the noise of boos and hisses emanating from its graduating class was a sad, but all-too-familiar commentary on the state of higher education in 21st-century America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr bayonne nj 21,037
antifa 16 hr Free speech advoc... 1
News Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd 16 hr shoot first 5
News Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday Sun get it bob 1
wmp May 18 Nancy 1
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) May 15 inbred Genius 61
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... May 13 Solarman 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,702 • Total comments across all topics: 281,217,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC