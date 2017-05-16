Berkeleya s Oaks Theatre for sale at ...

Berkeleya s Oaks Theatre for sale at $4.25 million, or lease

Read more: Inside Bay Area

The historic, shuttered Oaks Theatre building on upper Solano Avenue is listed for sale at $4.25 million, and the owner would like to see it reemerge as a theater and arts venue. The 21,575-square-foot building, at 1861-1877 Solano Ave., includes an approximately 1,000-seat-capacity movie theater with balcony, and five retail spaces below five offices, according to a prospectus from local brokerage Gordon Commercial Real Estate Services.

