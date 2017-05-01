Berkeley Symphony to perform Shostakovich's riveting 'Babi Yar' Symphony
Although this is likely my last classical music column for the Bay Area News Group, I want to leave my valued readers, over the past 30 years during which I've been writing for it and its predecessors, my deepest-felt thanks for their enthusiastic shared support for me and the art form we jointly cherish. Poetry and music are perhaps the two most powerful tools of human communication that can permeate and endure through time and space.
