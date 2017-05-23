Berkeley professor fired for violating sex misconduct code
The University of California, Berkeley says it has fired an assistant professor who violated the university's sexual misconduct code. It says Assistant Professor Blake Wentworth, who worked in the Department of South and Southeast Asian Studies, was dismissed Wednesday after an investigation into claims he sexually harassed four students.
