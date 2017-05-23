Berkeley professor fired for violatin...

Berkeley professor fired for violating sex misconduct code

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KTVN Reno

The University of California, Berkeley says it has fired an assistant professor who violated the university's sexual misconduct code. It says Assistant Professor Blake Wentworth, who worked in the Department of South and Southeast Asian Studies, was dismissed Wednesday after an investigation into claims he sexually harassed four students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Get Real 21,041
News Courts unifying computer systems (May '06) Tue Your Service Prov... 3
antifa May 22 Free speech advoc... 1
News Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd May 22 shoot first 5
News Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday May 21 get it bob 1
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) May 15 inbred Genius 61
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... May 13 Solarman 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,007 • Total comments across all topics: 281,255,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC