Berkeley police recover $500,000 in stolen goods

Police in Berkeley have recovered more than $500,000 worth of goods they believe were stolen in a series of robberies targeting CVS and Walgreens stores. Two people have been arrested after investigators searched a home, in the 200 block of San Leandro Boulevard, and storage unit in San Leandro where several boxes were found with stolen cosmetics.

