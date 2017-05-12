Berkeley police recover $500,000 in stolen goods
Police in Berkeley have recovered more than $500,000 worth of goods they believe were stolen in a series of robberies targeting CVS and Walgreens stores. Two people have been arrested after investigators searched a home, in the 200 block of San Leandro Boulevard, and storage unit in San Leandro where several boxes were found with stolen cosmetics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Clearing Swamp
|21,024
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|12 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|14 hr
|Jaimie
|59
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|May 10
|tina anne
|6
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 10
|Fair Balanced
|17,494
|A couple of people walked up to me
|May 9
|Discussion
|2
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|May 6
|Ronald
|192
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC