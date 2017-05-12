Berkeley police log for May 4 to 10
Assaults: Assaults were reported at Ashby Avenue and Adeline Street, and in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Grand thefts: Grand thefts were reported at Cedar Street and Shattuck Avenue, in the 2700 block of Fulton Street and in the 2500 block of Ridge Road..
