Berkeley police calls: April 26 to May 3
Assaults : Assaults were reported at 63rd and King streets and in the 1600 block of Milvia Street and at Bowditch and Haste streets. Grand thefts: Grand thefts were reported in the 2700 block of College Street, in the 1300 block of San Pablo Avenue and in the 1700 block of Fourth Street.
