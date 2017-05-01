Berkeley police calls: April 19-25
Commercial burglaries: Commercial burglaries were reported in the 2100 block of Allston Way and in the 1900 block of Gilman Street. Identity thefts: Identity thefts were reported in the 2300 block of Webster Street, in the 2400 block of Woolsey Street and in the 1900 block of Shattuck Avenue.
