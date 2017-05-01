Berkeley police calls: April 19-25

Berkeley police calls: April 19-25

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Commercial burglaries: Commercial burglaries were reported in the 2100 block of Allston Way and in the 1900 block of Gilman Street. Identity thefts: Identity thefts were reported in the 2300 block of Webster Street, in the 2400 block of Woolsey Street and in the 1900 block of Shattuck Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr Truth 20,989
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Sun Voyeur 17,481
News UC Berkeley Named 'America's Best Value College... Sun Trump 2020 2
News White supremacist caught on video sucker-punchi... Sun islamophobe 7
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Sun nanoanomaly 195
News Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano... Apr 29 Realist 7
College students Apr 28 Well Well 5
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,964 • Total comments across all topics: 280,705,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC