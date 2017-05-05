Berkeley: Plaintiffs reach settlement...

Berkeley: Plaintiffs reach settlement in deadly balcony collapse

A partial settlement has been reached in the deadly balcony collapse that killed six young people and injured seven others. The settlement, the sum of which is confidential, was reached between injured victims and the families of the dead, mostly from Ireland, and those responsible for the construction work done during the building of the Library Gardens apartment complex at 2020 Kittredge Street in Berkeley, according to the law firm representing victims.

