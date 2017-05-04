Berkeley opens first center in US on study of Silk Road

The P.Y. and Kinmay W. Tang Center for Silk Road Studies opened on April 29 at UC Berkeley. From left: Nadine Tang, Leslie Schilling, Sanjyot Mehendale, the center's chair; Corinne Debaine-Francfort of the National Center for Scientific Research in France; Agnes Hsu-Tang and Oscar Tang.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.