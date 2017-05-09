Berkeley: Japanese food, entertainmen...

Berkeley: Japanese food, entertainment hallmarks of Satsuki bazaar, festival

Members of the Berkeley Buddhist Temple are busy making kuri manju all day on May 6. In all, they made 800 kuri manju, which will be sold May 20-21 during the 68th annual Satsuki Bazaar and Arts Festival, which also features a variety of Japanese and Hawaiian foods and musical entertainment. Pat Takeda, right in foreground, prepares kuri manju along with the other members of the Berkeley Buddhist Temple in the background.

