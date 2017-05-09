Berkeley: Japanese food, entertainment hallmarks of Satsuki bazaar, festival
Members of the Berkeley Buddhist Temple are busy making kuri manju all day on May 6. In all, they made 800 kuri manju, which will be sold May 20-21 during the 68th annual Satsuki Bazaar and Arts Festival, which also features a variety of Japanese and Hawaiian foods and musical entertainment. Pat Takeda, right in foreground, prepares kuri manju along with the other members of the Berkeley Buddhist Temple in the background.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,014
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|2 hr
|inbred Genius
|55
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|12 hr
|Ethyl
|17,492
|A couple of people walked up to me
|17 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|May 6
|Ronald
|192
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|May 3
|Solarman
|5
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC