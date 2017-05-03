Berkeley elite propose - bubbles,' - laughter yoga' to quell campus violence
A cadre of city leaders in Berkeley exchanged ideas for quelling violence by left-wing activists, which includes "quiet conversations," "empathy tents," "bubbles" and "laughter yoga." Violent protests that have rocked the University of California, Berkeley in recent months have the city's elite searching for solutions.
