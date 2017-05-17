Berkeley creates one-stop venue to wise up while fighting global warming
Remember when the library was the place to check out books? Now the West Berkeley Library is also a place to recharge your vehicle and help the city meet its Climate Action Plan goals. Electric vehicles parked in front of the West Berkeley branch library now can plug into a curbside charging station, city spokesman Matthai Chakko announced this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|5 hr
|Voyeur
|17,495
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|LibHater
|21,030
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools)
|23 hr
|RealEstate
|1
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool...
|Tue
|doug
|1
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|May 15
|inbred Genius
|61
|2012 november enoch
|May 14
|chris rock
|1
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC