Berkeley briefs: Elmwood theater hosting film premiere

A red carpet premiere of the film "The American Dream" hosted by filmmaker and Oakland native Marcus D. Spencer, will be held June 7 at the Rialto Cinemas Elmwood A red carpet premiere of the film "The American Dream" hosted by filmmaker and Oakland native Marcus D. Spencer, will be held June 7 at the Rialto Cinemas Elmwood, 2966 College Ave. The film tells "the story of two all-star football players and their dream for fame and fortune," and stars Gian Shaw, Spencer and comedians Hannibal Thompson and Johnny Harris, Yeena Fisher and Ahku. This film is directed by Robert Wakamatsu.

