Berkeley briefs: Elmwood theater host...

Berkeley briefs: Elmwood theater hosting film premiere

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

A red carpet premiere of the film "The American Dream" hosted by filmmaker and Oakland native Marcus D. Spencer, will be held June 7 at the Rialto Cinemas Elmwood A red carpet premiere of the film "The American Dream" hosted by filmmaker and Oakland native Marcus D. Spencer, will be held June 7 at the Rialto Cinemas Elmwood, 2966 College Ave. The film tells "the story of two all-star football players and their dream for fame and fortune," and stars Gian Shaw, Spencer and comedians Hannibal Thompson and Johnny Harris, Yeena Fisher and Ahku. This film is directed by Robert Wakamatsu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,059
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 8 hr Fair Balanced 17,497
antifa Thu black kid joe 2
Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) Thu Chol 3
News Courts unifying computer systems (May '06) May 23 Your Service Prov... 3
News Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd May 22 shoot first 5
News Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday May 21 get it bob 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,234 • Total comments across all topics: 281,316,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC