Berkeley briefs: 34th annual Himalayan Fair; Wavy Gravy 81st birthday shows
Gravy turns 75 on May 15, and will be celebrating his birthday with a concert on Saturday, May 14 at the Craneway Pavilion in Richmond, Calif. The show will feature former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart, and is a benefit for the Seva Foundation, an international health organization whose main focus is prevention of blindness around the globe and Native American community health.
