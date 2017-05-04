Berkeley balcony lawsuit collapse settled in part

A partial settlement has been reached in a lawsuit prompted by the death of six students and the injury of seven others when a balcony collapsed in Berkeley in 2015, lawyers for the plaintiffs said today. The collapse of apartment 405's balcony on June 16, 2015 at the Library Gardens apartment complex at 2020 Kittredge St. killed five students visiting from Ireland, as well as a student from Rohnert Park.

