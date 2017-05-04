Berkeley balcony lawsuit collapse settled in part
A partial settlement has been reached in a lawsuit prompted by the death of six students and the injury of seven others when a balcony collapsed in Berkeley in 2015, lawyers for the plaintiffs said today. The collapse of apartment 405's balcony on June 16, 2015 at the Library Gardens apartment complex at 2020 Kittredge St. killed five students visiting from Ireland, as well as a student from Rohnert Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkeley Daily Planet.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|FlyOnTheWall
|21,004
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Sat
|Ronald
|192
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 5
|XVE
|17,489
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|May 3
|Solarman
|5
|Leonard Pitts Jr.: Ann Coulter was right
|May 2
|Louis Escuela
|1
|UC Berkeley Named 'America's Best Value College...
|May 2
|Build the wall
|3
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC